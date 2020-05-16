Chevron Co. (CVX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 on June 10th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Chevron has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of -889.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 832.3%.

CVX opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

