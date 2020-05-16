Check Capital Management Inc. CA Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.