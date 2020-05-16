Chantal Benedicte Forrest Buys 12,224 Shares of EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) Stock

EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) insider Chantal Benedicte Forrest acquired 12,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £977.92 ($1,286.40).
DEV stock opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.12. EVR Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.95 ($0.10).
About EVR
