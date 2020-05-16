Chantal Benedicte Forrest Buys 12,224 Shares of EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) Stock

EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) insider Chantal Benedicte Forrest acquired 12,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £977.92 ($1,286.40).

DEV stock opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.12. EVR Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

About EVR

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes software for the consumer and corporate market primarily in the United Kingdom. It develops gamification engine and customer relationship management system. The company develops instant win games, which include Spin to Win and Scratch Card games; skill based games; augmented reality filters, such as Snapchat world lenses and Facebook facemasks; self-activating POS kit, a digital platform to track and monitor the distribution of individual POS kits and measure the success rate of activations by venues; virtual reality solutions; and themed / seasonal games to incentivized loyalty programmers and augmented reality consumer.

