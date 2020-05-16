CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CBL stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $44.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.63. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.