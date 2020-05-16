Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $16.44. Carrier Global shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 4,547,852 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,800,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000.

