CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

NYSE:KMX opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

