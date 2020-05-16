CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.
NYSE:KMX opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18.
In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.