CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,504,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,965,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMX opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

