Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

Capri stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capri by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after buying an additional 364,822 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Capri by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Capri by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after buying an additional 369,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,141,000 after buying an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

