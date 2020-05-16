Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.
Capri stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $41.03.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
