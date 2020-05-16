Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Shares of COF opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

