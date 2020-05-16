Canton Hathaway LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

