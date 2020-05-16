Canaccord Genuity Increases II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $52.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.62.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $48.68.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,980 shares of company stock worth $2,299,878. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in II-VI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in II-VI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

