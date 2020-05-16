Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

