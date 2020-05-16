Callaway Golf Co Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

ELY opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 105,012 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

