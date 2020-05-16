California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Cut to C at TheStreet

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CWT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NYSE:CWT opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,442,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

