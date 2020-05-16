Bunge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,480 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,581 call options.

In other Bunge news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $397,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 519.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

