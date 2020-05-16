Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of BAM opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,855,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,940,000 after buying an additional 2,702,900 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,326,000 after buying an additional 2,255,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,542,000 after buying an additional 2,070,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

