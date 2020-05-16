Brokers Set Expectations for Tosoh Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tosoh in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.
About Tosoh
Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.
