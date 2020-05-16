Brokers Set Expectations for Tosoh Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tosoh in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Tosoh stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

