Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAA’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAA in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NYSE IAA opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

