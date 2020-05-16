Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.01) target price (down previously from GBX 385 ($5.06)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Shore Capital decreased their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 316 ($4.16).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 261 ($3.43) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 311.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Mike Kellard bought 11,053 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). Also, insider Simonetta Rigo bought 9,250 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,055 ($25,065.77). Insiders have purchased 20,381 shares of company stock worth $3,923,175 in the last three months.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

