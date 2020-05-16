Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 790 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,038 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.