BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 964,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 634,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $482.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In related news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

