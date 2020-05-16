BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 964,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 634,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of TCPC stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $482.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
