BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were up 2.1% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $487.00 to $488.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $491.78 and last traded at $495.84, approximately 3,183,330 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 1,010,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.80.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.91.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.