BidaskClub Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CNB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,097.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,906.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,307 shares of company stock worth $220,361 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

