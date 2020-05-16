BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

BYW6 stock opened at €27.50 ($31.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $935.45 million and a PE ratio of 40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €26.73 and its 200 day moving average is €26.91. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €29.50 ($34.30).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

