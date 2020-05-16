Bauer (ETR:B5A) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

ETR:B5A opened at €10.54 ($12.26) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.44. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. Bauer has a 52-week low of €9.32 ($10.84) and a 52-week high of €24.75 ($28.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.77.

Bauer Company Profile

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

