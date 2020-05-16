Bauer (ETR:B5A) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

ETR:B5A opened at €10.54 ($12.26) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.44. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. Bauer has a 52-week low of €9.32 ($10.84) and a 52-week high of €24.75 ($28.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.77.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

