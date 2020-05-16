Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. Balchem has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $55,285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Balchem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

