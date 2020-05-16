B. Riley Cuts Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Price Target to $8.00

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SPKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $220.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Spark Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.35%.

In related news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,606,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 66.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 184,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 206,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

