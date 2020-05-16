Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,774,000 after buying an additional 2,921,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 179.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,125,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,242,000 after buying an additional 2,647,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after buying an additional 2,599,596 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,346,000 after buying an additional 2,140,019 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

