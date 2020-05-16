Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avaya in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 262.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6,770.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,325 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,934,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,419,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,216 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.