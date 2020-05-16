Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Short Interest Update

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 192,210,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

ACB opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $108.60.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($1.44). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 332,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

