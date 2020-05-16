Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEYE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Audioeye from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audioeye from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.08.

Audioeye stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Audioeye has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 273.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Audioeye will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Audioeye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Audioeye by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Audioeye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

