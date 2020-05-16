AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.37

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.37 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 1321400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,933.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,530. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 759,568 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $10,152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in AtriCure by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,559 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

