Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Update

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,996,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $186.50 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $190.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

