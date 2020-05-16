ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Announces Earnings Results

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.75. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

