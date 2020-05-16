Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.42.

AQST opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $488,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

