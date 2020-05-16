Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 527,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apyx Medical news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II acquired 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 609.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

APYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.