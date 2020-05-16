Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 380,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $251,611.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,596 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,493.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after buying an additional 825,385 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 531,481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,113,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1,033.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 308,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 281,688 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLT opened at $44.00 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $943.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Therapeutics to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

