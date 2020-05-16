Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

Applied Materials stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.