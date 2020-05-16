AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.70.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.01. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,908 shares of company stock worth $4,591,469 in the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

