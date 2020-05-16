AO World (LON:AO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of AO opened at GBX 95.70 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.25 million and a PE ratio of -38.28. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.40 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.67.
AO World Company Profile
