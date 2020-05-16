AO World (LON:AO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of AO opened at GBX 95.70 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.25 million and a PE ratio of -38.28. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.40 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.67.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

