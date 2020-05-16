Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.23. Anthem reported earnings per share of $4.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $22.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.14 to $23.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $25.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.81 to $26.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $278.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 779,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,951,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 891,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,699 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

