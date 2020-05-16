Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.72. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 6,546,230 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Citigroup lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.07%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,584,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

