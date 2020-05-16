Andrew D. Baglino Sells 200 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSLA stock opened at $799.17 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $666.02 and its 200 day moving average is $545.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of -897.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Tesla by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

