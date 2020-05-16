Analyzing Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) and Apollo Endosurgery (OTCMKTS:APEN)

Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Viatar CTC Solutions has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viatar CTC Solutions and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viatar CTC Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Endosurgery 0 1 0 0 2.00

Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Viatar CTC Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viatar CTC Solutions and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery $50.71 million 0.85 -$27.43 million ($1.53) -1.33

Viatar CTC Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viatar CTC Solutions and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery -72.34% -565.93% -46.48%

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Viatar CTC Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viatar CTC Solutions

Viatar CTC Solutions Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and marketing cancer molecular diagnostics and cancer therapy products in the United States. Its products include Viatar collection system for molecular analysis that collects and purifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for DNA sequencing and other genetic analysis technologies used primarily for research; and Viatar therapeutic oncopheresis system to remove CTCs from a patient's blood as a new cancer therapy for metastatic disease. The company was formerly known as Vizio Medical Devices LLC and changed its name to Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. in February 2014. Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

