Analyzing Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NYSE:PHCF)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Federated Hermes and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 2 2 0 2.50 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.45% 28.57% 15.56% Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.60 $272.34 million $2.69 7.78 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $3.18 million 7.80 -$2.46 million N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Risk & Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

