Analysts Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.54.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $184.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -136.47 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,435,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 16,754.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,119 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

