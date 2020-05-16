Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will report $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.99. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,114. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

