Analysts Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Shares of LITE opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $701,179. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $135,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 26.5% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 878,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 162,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $61,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

