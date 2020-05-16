American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.