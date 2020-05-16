American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,081 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of American International Group worth $60,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 279,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3,343.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

